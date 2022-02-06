Congress releases new campaign song for Channi after official announcement

The Congress on Sunday released a new campaign song ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 following the official announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face of the Congress. A few days ago, Punjab Congress released its campaign song "Punjab di chardi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala" which featured Channi, Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi. The new song features only Charanjit Singh Channi.

Here is the new song

“I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication,” Charanjit Channi tweeted after the announcement.

In a crucial announcement which Rahul Gandhi said was based on the feedback he received from Punjab people and Punjab Congress workers, Charanjit Singh Channi's name was announced as the chief minister candidate of the party. The decision put an end to the ongoing speculation over Punjab Congress leadership with both Channi and Navjot Sidhu being top contenders. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had also claimed that though he had the support of the maximum MLAs after Amarinder Singh's exit, he was not made the CM because he is a Hindu.

Following Rahul Gandhi's announcement, Channi said, "I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle."

Rahul Gandhi said it was the decision of the people but he agreed to it that people want a chief minister who belonged to a poor family. “He understands poverty, he has fought it. He became the chief minister but have you seen any pride in him?” Rahul Gandhi said.