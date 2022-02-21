Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Congress will form govt with two-thirds majority: Channi
punjab assembly election

Congress will form govt with two-thirds majority: Channi

After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after casting his vote in Kharar on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the Congress will form the government with a two-thirds majority in Punjab.

After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added.

Channi is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Channi wrote: “Akali and BJP partnership is out in the open... both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up... people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes.” He also accused AAP’s CM candidate and his party of seeking dera support in Dhuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP