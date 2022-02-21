Congress will form govt with two-thirds majority: Channi

Mohali : Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the Congress will form the government with a two-thirds majority in Punjab.

After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Channi is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Channi wrote: “Akali and BJP partnership is out in the open... both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up... people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes.” He also accused AAP’s CM candidate and his party of seeking dera support in Dhuri.