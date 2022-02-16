Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ECI lists out 12 identity proofs valid for voting

The election commission (EC) of India on Tuesday said that electors can cast their vote by producing one of the 12 identity proofs, other than the elector photo identity card (EPIC)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The election commission (EC) of India on Tuesday said that electors can cast their vote by producing one of the 12 identity proofs, other than the elector photo identity card (EPIC).

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said people can exercise their franchise using an Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank or post office passbooks with photographs, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the ministry of labour, driving licence, PAN card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, passport, pension documents with photograph, service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies, official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and unique disability ID (UDID) issued by ministry of social justice and empowerment.

If an elector produces an EPIC that has been issued by the electoral registration officer of another assembly constituency, such EPIC shall also be accepted for identification provided the name of that elector is there in the electoral rolls at the polling station where the elector wants to cast his or her vote.

“Overseas electors who are registered in the electoral rolls as per the provisions of Representation of the People’s Act, based on the particulars in their Indian passport shall be identified on the basis of their original passport only,” Raju said.

