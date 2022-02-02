Election observers in Ludhiana meet political parties and senior officials

All 14 election observers deputed in the district by the Election Commission of India for Vidhan Sabha elections held a meeting with representatives of political parties and senior district administration officials at Pal auditorium of Punjab Agricultural University on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Patil Ketan Baliram, Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian, all assistant deputy commissioners, returning officers,assistant expenditure observers and district-level nodal officers of different election related committees.

To hold elections in a free and fair manner, the election observers urged the political parties to follow all guidelines and rules of Election Commission of India. The returning officers briefed the observers regarding their respective assembly constituencies. They also interacted with the nodal officers of different committees and issued multiple instructions.

The meeting was attended by expenditure observers Avijit Mishra for Khanna assembly constituencies (AC) and Payal, Abhijit Kundu for AC Samrala and Sahenwal, Amit Kumar Sharma for AC Ludhiana (east), Ludhiana (south) and Ludhiana (north), Saroj Kumar Behera for AC Atam Nagar, Ludhiana (central) and Ludhiana (west), Swati Shahi for AC Gill and Dakha, Alka Gautam for AC Raikot and Jagraon; and general observers Annavi Dinesh Kumar for AC Khanna, Samrala and Payal, Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav for AC Sahenwal, Ludhiana (east) and Ludhiana (central), Dev Raj Dev for AC Ludhiana (south) and Ludhiana (west), Shesh Nath for AC Atam Nagar, Ludhiana (north) and Gill (SC), TN Venkatesh for AC Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon. Police observers R Chinasamy for AC Khanna, Samrala and Payal, Prahlad Sahai Meena for AC Sahenwal, Ludhiana (east), Ludhiana (south), Atam Nagar, Ludhiana (central), Ludhiana (west), Ludhiana (north) and Gill, KV Sharat Chandra for AC Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon also attended the meeting.

