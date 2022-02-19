Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters in Ludhiana ahead of Punjab assembly elections recovered
punjab assembly election

Grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters in Ludhiana ahead of Punjab assembly elections recovered

Following a tip off, a joint team of the ECI and police raided a Field Ganj, recovering 30 sacks of grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections.
A joint team of the ECI and police recover grocery items allegedly being handed out to woo voters ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An Election Commission of India team, along with police force, conducted a raid at an abandoned Field Ganj house in the Ludhiana (Central) constituency and recovered packets of grocery items which were allegedly being distributed by some political parties to woo voters.

Police have seized around 30 sacks containing packed essential grocery products including sugar, rice, pulses and tea.

Police said they received a complaint, on the cVigil mobile application, regarding distribution of grocery products in Koocha number 8 of Field Ganj, following which a team reached the spot and recovered the material.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator and Ludhiana (Central) returning officer Shikha Bhagat said no individual was caught distributing the products, but sacks of grocery material were found from a house and the information has been forwarded to the police.

Satpal Singh, station head officer at the Division number 2 police station, said the sacks have been seized and police are investigating which party or candidate was behind the act.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP