Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Harcharan Bains is SAD senior vice-president
punjab assembly election

Harcharan Bains is SAD senior vice-president

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed his principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains as the senior vice-president of the party
Appointing Harcharan Bains as the senior vice-president of the party, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed his principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains as the senior vice-president of the party.

Announcing this, the party president said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. Bains expressed gratitude over his appointment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP