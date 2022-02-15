Harcharan Bains is SAD senior vice-president

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed his principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains as the senior vice-president of the party.

Announcing this, the party president said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. Bains expressed gratitude over his appointment.

