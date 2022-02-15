Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Harcharan Bains is SAD senior vice-president
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed his principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains as the senior vice-president of the party
Appointing Harcharan Bains as the senior vice-president of the party, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Announcing this, the party president said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. Bains expressed gratitude over his appointment.

