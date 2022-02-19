Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

If voted to power, AAP will work for SYL construction: Sukhbir Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Badal has charged that if AAP came to power in Punjab, its supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will work for laying of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal
SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressing a public meeting in Abohar on Friday. He charged that if voted to power, AAP will work for SYL construction. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Abohar/fazilka:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has charged that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab, its supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will work for the laying and functioning of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal as he had written to the apex court for the functioning of the canal three years ago.

While addressing a public meeting in Abohar on Friday, the SAD president said the running of the SYL would affect Punjab adversely and the area at the tail end, including Abohar, will turn into a desert.

“Kejriwal had admitted that his party was facing an imminent defeat and was now crying wolf about parties ganging up against him even though the truth was that Punjabis were consolidating as one in favour of the SAD-BSP combine which was marching towards a historic victory,” he said.

Addressing gatherings in Abohar in favour of Mohinder Rinwa and in Fazilka in favour of Hansraj Josan, the SAD president said, “Playing with the sentiments of Punjabis by projecting himself as a victim will not help Kejriwal. People have seen through his game and realised that he is not only anti-Punjab but also anti-farmer and anti-poor. People have realised that he is trying to deceive them with guarantees which he has not implemented in Delhi and that the Delhi model is itself a sham”.

Speaking about the Congress, Sukhbir said, “People are judging the party by its five-year misrule which was marked by corruption, scams, persecution of Scheduled Caste and weaker sections.”

