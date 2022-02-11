In digital age, traditional modes of campaigning still popular among Ludhiana candidates

Even in this digital age, candidates in fray for the Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana are betting on traditional forms of campaigning to woo voters. From messages over loudspeakers to door-to-door campaigning and pamphlet distribution, parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach every single voter.

Huge balloons, displaying the photos of candidates, are also a fad. With the nation still mourning the loss of its nightingale, parties are playing musical doyen Lata Mangeshkar’s songs ‘Ae mere watan ke logo’, ‘Ye desh hai veer jawano ka’ and ‘Teri mitti mein mil javan’, to evoke voters’ response.

As there are restrictions on political gatherings throughout the state, candidates have now found a way around. Rather than holding huge rallies, they are going door-to-door to appeal to the voters. But this method is extremely time-consuming, they add.

To make sure that each household can be reached, parties have hired three-wheelers and e-rickshaws, fitted with music players and loudspeakers, to play pre-recorded messages in favour of the candidates. This is one of the most cost-effective options, candidates say.

BJP candidate SR Ladher interacting with residents during the campaigning in Gill constituency in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Praveen Bansal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Ludhiana (North), says, “Traditional campaign methods are still effective. I have been going door-to-door to meet voters personally, understand their problems and convey to them what my agenda is.”

Harish Rai Dhandha, ex-MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Atam Nagar constituency, said that due to Covid outbreak, they had to bring about a lot of changes in their campaign strategies. Dhanda initially went digital and connected with people through social networking sites. But to ensure that those who don’t have access to internet are also aware of his agenda, Dhanda installed huge balloons, bearing his picture, on several buildings in the constituency where he is fighting from.

Apart from him, Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and two-time MLA Simrjit Singh Bains have also installed balloons on rooftops to grab the attention of voters.

Jatinderpal Singh Bedi, who is in the fray as an independent candidate from Ludhiana (North), said youths can be reached out using social networking sites, but if they need to connect to women, elderly and labourers, who have no access to the internet, announcement on three-wheelers is the best way.

Balloons installed on the rooftop in favour of AAP candidates in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Some candidates are even attending cremations and bhogs in their constituencies to reach out to locals. Though the candidates don’t appeal for votes here, their presence serves the purpose. Also, they can reach out to several voters in one go without worrying about declaring it in their election expenditure or being responsible for maintaining Covid protocol at the spot.

Though poster wars are emerging in several constituencies, especially in Atam Nagar, where Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief’s supporters had recently clashed with Congress supporters, posters are reportedly not yielding fruitful results. According to candidates, people object to pasting posters on their walls, so most parties are going with hoardings and flags for campaigning.

