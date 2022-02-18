Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Is Kumar Vishwas telling truth or lie, Kejriwal should reply: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking Kejriwal, Rahul said, “Kumar Vishwas’ video is viral all over the country in which he has accused Kejriwal of supporting extremism for political gains.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by supporters during 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Sirhind (fatehgarh Sahib)

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal over “his links with radicals” and said, “Punjab won’t be in safe hands if people believe in the false promises of AAP”.

Attacking Kejriwal, Rahul said, “Kumar Vishwas’ video is viral all over the country in which he has accused Kejriwal of supporting extremism for political gains. Kumar is one of the founding members of AAP, thus he is aware of Kejriwal. But Kejriwal is not saying a word about his allegations. He should tell whether Kumar Vishwas is telling the truth or a lie?”

He said Kejriwal is not responding because Kumar Vishwas is speaking the truth. “A leader who can sleep at the residence of a militant, how can he protect the peace of Punjab,” he said.

Raking up Kejriwal’s apology to SAD leader Bikram Majithia, Rahul said, “Has any leader apologised to Majithia? Then Why did Kejriwal apologise to him? How will he fight the drug menace,” Rahul asked.

Further attacking former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he claimed that Capt Amarinder was not listening to the demands of the downtrodden section, while chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi fulfilled all demands in his 111 days of rule.

Rahul said Capt Amarinder Singh was dismissed as the chief minister of Punjab because he refused to offer free power to the underprivileged.

He said electricity bills were taking a toll on the common man, as the previous SAD-BJP government had done such arrangements “which were favourable to big business houses”. However, Channi slashed the electricity rates. He listens to everyone and worked for the common man instead of working for selected rich persons, Rahul said.

He alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t reduce petrol prices to benefit his industrialist friends, Channi slashed diesel and petrol prices by 10 to provide relief to the public.

