Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Kharar: Revolt brewing in Congress over ticket denial
punjab assembly election

Kharar: Revolt brewing in Congress over ticket denial

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision or his son, who was denied the ticket,will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently
Congress has declared Vijay Kumar Sharma, 60, the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board, as its candidate from Kharar constituency. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Upset over Congress’ denial to give the Kharar ticket to his son, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision or his son will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently.

Further, Punjab Youth Congress senior vice-president Jaswinder Singh Jassi, who was also eying the ticket, resigned from the post and decided to fight the elections independently.

Congress has declared Vijay Kumar Sharma, 60, the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board, as its candidate from Kharar constituency. Considered to be a close aide of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sharma is into liquor business.

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, Kang said, “We have given a two-day ultimatum to the party high command to review their decision regarding the Kharar candidate, failing which my son will contest independently. I have served this constituency for 15 years, so how can they deny tickets to my family?” he questioned.

Jassi also said, “I was assured that I will be the party candidate, but I was denied the ticket. So, I have decided to join the contest as an independent candidate.”

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, Sharma said, “The resentment among some leaders will be sorted out in the next couple of days. Congress will fight the elections unitedly and win with a thumping majority.”

With Kharar being the hometown of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stakes are high in the semi-urban constituency, located on National Highway-21.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann from the constituency, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill as its candidate.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has declared Kamaldeep Saini as its face and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha is also in the fray with Paramdeep Singh Baidwan as its candidate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP