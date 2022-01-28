Kharar: Revolt brewing in Congress over ticket denial

Upset over Congress’ denial to give the Kharar ticket to his son, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision or his son will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently.

Further, Punjab Youth Congress senior vice-president Jaswinder Singh Jassi, who was also eying the ticket, resigned from the post and decided to fight the elections independently.

Congress has declared Vijay Kumar Sharma, 60, the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board, as its candidate from Kharar constituency. Considered to be a close aide of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sharma is into liquor business.

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, Kang said, “We have given a two-day ultimatum to the party high command to review their decision regarding the Kharar candidate, failing which my son will contest independently. I have served this constituency for 15 years, so how can they deny tickets to my family?” he questioned.

Jassi also said, “I was assured that I will be the party candidate, but I was denied the ticket. So, I have decided to join the contest as an independent candidate.”

On the other hand, Sharma said, “The resentment among some leaders will be sorted out in the next couple of days. Congress will fight the elections unitedly and win with a thumping majority.”

With Kharar being the hometown of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stakes are high in the semi-urban constituency, located on National Highway-21.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann from the constituency, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill as its candidate.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has declared Kamaldeep Saini as its face and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha is also in the fray with Paramdeep Singh Baidwan as its candidate.

