Left to choose between husband and party, Congress MP Preneet gives poll scene a miss

Congress’ Patiala member of Parliament Preneet Kaur has been missing from the poll scene as she has a tough choice to make between husband and party. While she is still with Congress, her husband Captain Amarinder Singh has floated a new party — Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Sources said Preneet is waiting for first half of the budget session to end. “She wants that party should take action as her suspension from the party will save her Lok Sabha membership. And the party doesn’t want to do that. The party didn’t act even as Preneet didn’t reply to the show-cause notice served on her for anti-party activities,” said a Congress leader. He said that Party is waiting that Preneet should leave the party on her own so that her membership in the Lok Sabha also ends with her resignation.

PLC is contesting Patiala, Patiala Rural and Samana seats in Patiala district, and its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates from the remaining seats. Preneet’s husband and ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh is fighting from his traditional Patiala Urban seat, while Preneet’s loyalist mayor Sanjiv Bittu is contesting from Patiala Rural.

“In the past elections, Preneet would lead the campaign in the Patiala district. It’s for the first time that she is missing from the scene during elections,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity, adding that would reap the “popularity and hard work” of his wife. “In the last three assembly elections, Captain had held only a couple of rallies in his constituency as Preneet was holding the fort,” he said.

Her last public appearance was when she visited the Kali Devi temple to condemn the sacrilege incident. After that she in touch with her loyalists over the phone, it is learnt.

The Congress had served her a show-cause notice when she supported the Patiala councillors who had sided with Captain Amarinder. At that time, Preneet had said that she was with her family (Amarinder). “Kindly explain your stand on this (supporting Capt) within a period of seven days. Otherwise, the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action,” the notice read. However, Preneet didn’t reply to the notice.

Preneet was not available for comments. AICC secretary and party’s in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary has already said that the party is seized of the matter and will take suitable action at the right time.

