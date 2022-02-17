LIP takes out foot march in Ludhiana

Aiming to retain the Atam Nagar seat for the third consecutive term, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains and his supporters on Wednesday conducted a foot march in Chet Singh Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar and other adjoining areas on Gill road.

Slamming his opponents, Bains said AAP candidate Kulwant Singh Sidhu, who is a turncoat Congress leader, will move back to Congress after losing elections and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal, who lost the ground in last assembly elections by a big margin, will again suffer defeat.

“Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harish Rai Dhanda was rejected by the people in the municipal elections in the past and he is now dreaming for MLA seat. The turncoat Congress leaders, who are contesting elections on AAP’s ticket, including Kulwant Sidhu from Atam Nagar have been sent by Congress on deputation and they will move back to Congress after losing the election,” said Bains.

Urging the public to vote for LIP in the upcoming elections, Bains said the aim of the party is work for the betterment of the state and eradicate corruption from the society.

