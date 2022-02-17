Ludhiana | AAP’s Kulwant Sidhu pitches for peace and development of Atam Nagar

With the campaigning in district heading towards a crescendo, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Wednesday pitched for peace and development of the Atam Nagar constituency, and slammed sitting MLA Simarjeet Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal for violent scuffles reported in past.

In a bid to win over the public, Sidhu can be seen greeting public with folded hands and appealing to sideline the traditional parties and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which has ignored the development of the constituency.

Sidhu has been involved in door-to-door campaigning and nukkad meetings along with his supporters and son Yuvraj Singh.

Addressing an election meeting at a house in Model Town block-L on Wednesday, Sidhu said aim of AAP candidates is not to reach the legislative assembly but to serve the people of the state. He said both Bains and Karwal have encouraged violence and hooliganism due to which the constituency has been suffering in the past.

Sidhu asked people if they have witnessed development in the constituency in the past. “Rather the roads and sewer system are still in bad shape in majority areas and the incidents of theft have increased even in the posh area of Model Town, while both Bains and Karwal are only working to settle scores with each other,” he said.

Want to eradicate corruption and drug menace

Sidhu said, “AAP wants to eradicate corruption and menace of drugs from the society. Also, we want create employment opportunities to stop the youth from settling in other countries in search of jobs. We will also upgrade the education and health infrastructure in the state which has been ignored till now.”

Slamming Bains and Karwal over the incidents of violence, Sidhu said they did ‘Ardaas’ for ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ at a spot on Daba road, where both the groups entered into a violent clash on January 7. “Bains was booked for attempt to murder after the incident and how can one expect that he will work for betterment of the constituency. He was also arrested and then released by the police. People should choose AAP so that the assembly segment can be developed,” he said.

Referring to the ‘overwhelming’ response given by the residents during the visit by AAP’s national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to the city on February 15, Sidhu said people have already made up their mind to give one chance to AAP this time.

After his speech, Sidhu was also seen visiting his supporters’ houses on their request and assuring them to deal with the problems of their respective areas, if voted to power.

In the race to the assembly elections from Atam Nagar, Sidhu is up against the two-time MLA, LIP candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains, Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal and SAD-BSP candidate Harish Rai Dhanda.

After being associated with Congress for over three decades, Sidhu left Congress to join AAP in August last year and was announced as AAP candidate from Atam Nagar constituency.