Ludhiana | BAP president Tarun Jain Bawa ties up with labour union leader Tarsem Jodha

In the run-up to elections, old friends are turning foes, while there are others who are burying their old conflicts to extend their vote base before the poll day. In the similar move, Bhartiya Arthik Party (BAP) president Tarun Jain Bawa, who is fighting on the SSM ticket, has tied up with labour unionist comrade Tarsem Jodha.

In the past, both the leaders had made serious allegations against each other. While Jodha had condemned the industry of labour law violations, Bawa on the other hand, had accused Jodha for indulging in instigating labour protests resulting in loss to the business community

However, both the leaders were seen canvassing for each other in Jawahar Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Jawaddi and Barewal area consisting of large population of workers and small businessmen.

‘Can formulate laws beneficial for both labourers and factory owners’

Bawa said politicians have opted for a policy of divide and rule. “But the formation of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), following the year-long protest at the borders of Delhi by farmers, workers and small businessmen, has led to the dispelling of many conflicts and confusion. Together, if we form power, we could formulate laws which are beneficial for workers, industrialists and farm labourers,” said Bawa.

Jodha said that an impression and atmosphere of mistrust was created between labourers, industrialists and factory workers. “Following the discussion, many such misconceptions were eliminated and we decided to work together. Our elected representatives could be instrumental in the formation of laws which benefit both labourers and factory owners,” said Jodha.

BJP, AAP not behind

BJP is also not left behind in consolidating their vote bank in the district, consisting of a huge number of Radha Swami followers. The social media cells of BJP are busy circulating the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah before the elections.

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president HS Hanspal and former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Surinder Aggrawal’s joining of AAP is seen as an attempt to persuade the community before election.

The joining is considered to be significant in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections. With over 4 lakh disciples across the state, the Namdhari sect enjoys considerable clout across the region and their votes could play an important role, particularly in Sahnewal and Samrala assembly constituencies.

Party convener Arivind Kejriwal took to twitter to share his image with Hanspal.

Similarly, Surinder Aggrawal also enjoys the support of the Baniya community, particularly traders and industrialists.