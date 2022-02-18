Ludhiana | Channi’s ‘bhaiye’ taunt could turn tide against Congress in 7 assembly segments

Congress’ chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi’s alleged remark that he will not let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter poll-bound Punjab, may turn the tide against the Grand Old Party in seven assembly segments, which house a large chunk of the migrant population.

The migrant vote has always been a deciding factor in Atam Nagar, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North, Samrala and Sahnewal constituencies, where as per political pundits, the Congress is neck-and-neck with rival parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party.

The party’s rivals are using the CM’s remarks to further their cause with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari carrying out road shows in all assembly segments comprising migrant labourers, and condemning the Congress and Channi for the “racial slur.”

Former Pravasi Board director Hargovind Tiwari said the use of racial slurs against migrants was unfortunate. “The migrants are the drivers of the industry, and such statements show the mentality of the Congress,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it was the policy of the Congress party to create fissures in society on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

“By branding migrants, who are the skilled force that power the Ludhiana industry and farming sector, as outsiders, the Congress has exposed its anti-labour mentality and its design to create a rift in society,” he said.

On the other hand, a Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said the statement was deliberately delivered to polarise the atmosphere ahead of the elections. “The majority of the migrant population living in Punjab are not eligible to vote in the assembly polls, as they only come here for work. Since the cheap labour offered by the migrant labours is causing Punjabis to lose out on jibs, there is a lot of resentment against migrants in the peripheral areas of the city.”

