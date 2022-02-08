Ludhiana | Congress leaders Surinder Aggarwal, Sunita Dhawan join AAP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP leader HS Hanspal (centre) addressing the media after Congress leaders Surinder Aggarwal (extreme left) and Sunita Dhawan (extreme right) joined the party in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Giving a boost to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Congress leaders, including former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Surinder Aggarwal and Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Sunita Dhawan, and their supporters joined the party on Tuesday.

The leaders and their supporters were inducted into the party fold by former Rajya Sabha member and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president HS Hanspal, who had switched sides on February 3.

AAP candidates Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), Hardeep Mundiyan (Sahnewal), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) and Rajinderpal Kaur (Ludhiana South) were also present.

On the occasion, Hanspal slammed the Congress for trying to fool the public by portraying Charanjit Singh Channi as a “poor aam aadmi” ahead of the elections.

He said even if the Congress was claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party was using the Enforcement Directorate to pressure the Congress leaders ahead of the elections, Channi had failed to explain the recovery of 10 crore from his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in the alleged illegal sand mining case.

Slamming PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu for “not being able to perform his job”, Hanspal said the infighting within the Congress was also a reason that he left the party with which he was associated for decades.

While appealing to the AAP candidates to refrain from any underhand tactics to woo voters, Hanspal appealed to the public to elect candidates with a clean image to enable the government to work for the betterment of the state and its people.

