Ludhiana | Final randomisation held in presence of general observers

The district administration conducted the final randomisation to deploy polling staff and micro-observers for the upcoming assembly polls in the presence of the general observers and district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma at the district administrative complex on February 15.

The randomisation was held for deployment of around 20,000 employees from centre and state governments, banks and public sector undertaking, who have been assigned polling duties. As per the requirement, the employees have been deployed as polling and supporting staff, besides utilizing their services for micro-observers.

Several employees have been deputed as presiding officers (PRO), polling officers (PO) during the polls and adequate staff would also be deputed for counting to be held on March 10.

DEO Varinder said no stone will be left unturned for smooth conduct of elections in the district.