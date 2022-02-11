Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Maheshinder Singh Grewal challenges rivals to debate
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana | Maheshinder Singh Grewal challenges rivals to debate

Joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Ludhiana West, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, challenged the rival candidates to a public debate on what they are offering to the people of the constituency
Maheshinder Singh Grewal, candidate from Ludhiana West, challenging rivals to debate, said that the candidates must share their vision for the constituency’s development and let the residents decide who is better. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ten days before the Punjab assembly elections, joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Ludhiana West, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, challenged the rival candidates to a public debate on what they are offering to the people of the constituency. Grewal was addressing a gathering at Sarabha Nagar on Thursday during an interactive session.

He said that the candidates must share their vision for the constituency’s development and let the residents decide who is better. He added that his manifesto addresses issues like deteriorating law and order in the city, poor condition of wards where residents lack basic facilities like clean drinking water; drug menace, stray dog menace, traffic congestion and solid waste management.

Dhanda’s wife campaigns in Atam Nagar

Meanwhile, Vijay Rai Dhanda, wife of SAD’s Atam Nagar candidate Harish Rai Dhanda, campaigned on behalf of her husband on Thursday. She joined election meetings at Dugri, Shimlapuri, Prabhat Nagar, Himmat Singh Nagar and other areas.

Harish Rai Dhanda said that SAD is committed to uplift the living standards and quality of lives of women. He added that once SAD comes into power, a college and dispensary will be set up for women in Atam Nagar.

