Ludhiana: Voice artistes in demand in election season

While politicians claim to be the voice of the people they represent, there are those who are acting as the voice of the politicians this poll season.

Voice artistes are a lot of demand these days as all political parties are approaching them for recording voice messages to be played during campaigning.

The voice messages are mostly played through loudspeakers fitted atop three-wheelers and e-rickshaws that take the rounds of the constituency.

Many of these voice artistes are recording messages for multiple candidates across the political spectrum.

Ajit Pawar aka Jeet Pawar, a singer-cum-voice artiste, had initially filed papers as an Independent from Sahnewal constituency, but his papers were rejected. Not one to be dejected, Pawar now helps other candidates in their campaign by working on pre-recorded messages in their favour.

Pawar is quick to add that though voice recording appears to be a simple task, it is a complex procedure. “A voice artiste needs to have a good command over the language. Moreover, every word has to said loud and clear, so as to get the message across to the voters,” he said.

“For a one minute recording, we need up to two days. Sometimes, we even write the scripts for candidates according to their parties, symbols and issues,” said Pawar.

Recording houses operating from Delhi and other states have more facilities and advanced equipment as compared to those in Punjab, but candidates prefer the local artistes, as they want a touch of the local language.

Partap Chauhan, a voice artist, said that local touch is important.

“If an artiste is recording for candidates from rural areas, the language and words used by the artiste would be different as compared to candidates contesting from urban areas,” said Chauhan.

“One voice artiste records for 5 to 20 candidates in one season,” he added.

