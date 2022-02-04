Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / NDA promises farm debt waiver, 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families
punjab assembly election

NDA promises farm debt waiver, 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

National Democratic Alliance, comprising BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), releases 11 resolutions for Punjab
(From left) National Democratic Alliance members Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Hardeep Singh Puri, Capt Amarinder Singh and state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma at the press conference to announce the 11 resolutions for Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 03:09 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released 11 resolutions for Punjab and promised to waive the debt of farmers having less than five acres of land, while announcing compensation of 5 lakh to families hit by terrorism in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Also read: Priyanka slams Channi nephew’s arrest by ED, calls it a misuse of govt agencies

The resolutions were released by Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Addressing the media after releasing the document, Dhindsa said the NDA government will introduce new technologies to curb the mafia in different sectors and the lokayukta will be strengthened to take on corruption cases.

Dhindsa said a new mining authority will be set up in Punjab and a new excise policy will be introduced. He said the NDA will establish a task force to tackle the drug problem at the district level and a dope test will be a must for candidates contesting any elections.

RELATED STORIES

Capt Amarinder Singh said the NDA government in Punjab will increase ex-gratia grant given to soldiers who lay down their lives fighting for the nation at the borders from 50 lakh to 1 crore.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the alliance government will set up a special task force (STF) to probe the sacrilege incidents and fast track courts will try such cases.

The parties resolved to provide quality education to all, a government college in every tehsil and introducing the right to skill education.

A white paper on the state of the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic will be brought out and a special package for industries will be announced.

Puri said the resolutions made by NDA are an article of faith and will be implemented within two years of forming the government in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP