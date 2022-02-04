Priyanka slams Channi nephew's arrest by ED, calls it a misuse of govt agencies

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the arrest of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew in the illegal mining case.

“I have said that agencies are being misused. The Centre is using agencies to threaten people and put pressure on opposition leaders,” Priyanka told news agency ANI.

“This should not be allowed during elections,” the Congress leader added.

Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the nephew of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal mining case. The central agency had raided Bhupinder Singh and his aides on January 18. The arrest comes two weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in the border state.

When asked about the arrest, Punjab CM said he had no objections with the law taking its own course.

The Grand Old Party has come out all guns blazing against the ED crackdown on Channi's kin.

“The BJP has deployed its 'Election department' ED just 15 days ahead of the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Punjab votes in a single-phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

