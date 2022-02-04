Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / ‘I have no objections...’: On nephew's arrest, Punjab CM Channi says law should do its work
‘I have no objections...’: On nephew's arrest, Punjab CM Channi says law should do its work

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in connection with an illegal sand mining case.
Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Reacting to his nephew's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday he has no objections with the law doing its work.

 

“I've already said law should do its work. I have no objections with this,” Channi said, according to news agency ANI. 

Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the Congress leader's nephew, was arrested by the ED on Friday in connection with an illegal sand mining case. The agency, which raided Bhupinder Singh and his associates on January 18, made the arrest nearly two weeks before voters in the border state in a single-phase on February 20.

 

Reacting to the development, the Congress described the ED as ‘election department’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the chief minister.

“People take 4-5 years to do corrupt activities. However, he (Channi) managed to do this in just 111 days. It's unfortunate, and people are watching. People want an honest government in Punjab,” Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

Channi succeeded Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister in September last year. For the upcoming elections, the Congress is yet to announce its CM candidate, while the AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann, its Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, as the party's nominee for the top post.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's CM face on February 6. Besides Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is also in the fray.

