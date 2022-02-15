Noise pollution: ECI issues 12 notices to various parties since model code of conduct enforced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) so far has issued 12 notices to different political parties for causing noise pollution since the imposition of the model code of conduct on January 8 for the February 20 polls. To ensure that decibels of sound generated during the ongoing election campaigns do not exceed the permissible limit, the ECI has deputed different teams from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to monitor the noise levels.

Liquor, drugs & other items worth ₹424 cr seized

Chandigarh The enforcement teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have seized liquor, drugs and other material with the estimated value of ₹424.42 crore till Sunday since the imposition of the model code of conduct was imposed on January 8. Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Monday said that the Punjab excise surveillance teams have seized 49.25 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹29.57 crore. The enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to ₹324.56 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹29.69 crore.

EC resolves 9,413 plaints out of 13,066 received on app

Chandigarh The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received a total of 13,066 complaints on the cVIGIL app since the imposition of the model code of conduct was imposed, out of which, 9,413 complaints have been resolved in less than 100 minutes. Chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Monday informed that the EC teams have handled these complaints on an average time of 47 minutes and accuracy rates of 93%.

