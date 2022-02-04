NRI, who filed papers as BSP candidate from Nawanshahr, arrested for forgery

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police arrested NRI philanthropist Barjinder Singh Hussainpur on Thursday on cheating and forgery charges for allegedly using fake documents to file nomination papers as a BSP candidate from Nawanshahr constituency.

Nawanshahr sub-divisional magistrate and returning officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon had recommended legal action against Hussainpur. Subsequently, Nawanshahr deputy superintendent sought legal opinion from deputy district attorney and an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) 465 (forgery) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, and 125A Representation of People Act 1950, 1951 and 1989 at Nawanshahr city police station.

BSP official candidate Nachhatar Pal and Hussainpur produced forms A and B (authority letter) issued by the BSP national president Mayawati before the returning officer. Later, Hussainpur’s documents were found to be fake.

Earlier in the day, RO Dhillon accepted the nomination papers of Nachhatar Pal as official candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party and rejected those of Hussainpur.

Interestingly, Hussainpur and BSP state chief Jasvir Singh Garhi arrived in the same car to settle the matter.

On Tuesday, the BSP was left red-faced after Hussainpur filed nomination papers as its candidate from Nawanshahr, even as the party had announced Pal’s name. The BSP Punjab unit had then approached the returning officer (RO) to challenge Hussainpur’s nomination.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday appeared before the Nawanshahr returning officer through video conferencing and backed the candidature of Pal. Counsels of both the BSP and Hussainpur pleaded their cases before the RO on Wednesday.

