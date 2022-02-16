On Punjab CM's "UP, Bihar, Delhi…" comment, a pushback from rivals

Amid a high-stakes battle, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has stoked a controversy with a comment that he made while campaigning with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side – “Don’t let bhaiyas from UP, Bihar, Delhi enter Punjab”. The comment has triggered sharp criticism from rivals – the AAP and the BJP – just days before the state votes on Sunday.

In the video, shared by the BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, the chief minister can be heard saying in Punjabi, “Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. She is a Punjabi. These bhaiyas (brothers) from UP, Bihar and Delhi… don’t let them enter here.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been campaigning rigorously in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh too in this season of state elections, is seen standing next to him, smiling and nodding in agreement.

The Delhi reference was apparently a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP has been trying to expand its national footprint.

“It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiya',” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also latched on to the Punjab chief minister’s comment and tweeted in Hindi: “Priyanka Gandhi, when in UP, says she is the daughter of the state. And when in Punjab, she claps as people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted. This reveals her being double-faced.”

Among others who objected to the remarks was Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha. “It's a shameful statement. I condemn this. Wherever the people of Bihar and UP went, they made a place for themselves with hard work and contributed to the growth of their state,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Does anyway need a passport to travel within the country? With such a mindset, Congress' stature has declined. The situation of 'Congress mukt (India)' will persist if they speak such language and do such politics,” he added.

The ruling Congress is fighting in Punjab after months of infighting that led to the dramatic exit of Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. Among the challengers are Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, BJP-Amarinder Singh alliance and Akali Dal- BSP coalition.

Voting in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.