Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Party fielded candidates to bring socio-political change in Punjab: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader
punjab assembly election

Party fielded candidates to bring socio-political change in Punjab: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader

Punjab assembly polls: Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday said the party has fielded candidates to bring a socio-political change in the state
Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday visited several constituencies of south Malwa in Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka for campaigning of morcha candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday said the party has fielded candidates to bring a socio-political change in Punjab.

He visited several constituencies of south Malwa in Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka for campaigning of morcha candidates.

At a press conference at Muktsar, he lauded the party candidate Anuroop Kaur Sandhu, who is an assistant professor in Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College affiliated to Delhi University.

Sandhu had prepared a database of farmers who died during year-long protest against the contentious Central farm laws.

He called for a unity to press the governments to meet demands of farmers of ensuring MSP for crops and make farming remunerative avocation.

Singh said committed candidates like Sandhu should be supported for a constructive shift of polity in Punjab. He urged people to question the contestants of all political parties, including the SSM, to know their constructive vision for Punjabis.

He said strengthening public sector for education and healthcare are among key agenda for the SSM. Singh said if voted to power, SSM will introduce IELTS training institutes to meet the aspirations of those want to migrate to other countries.

RELATED STORIES

“But we will work to facilitate job opportunities in Punjab. The SSM is for eradication of substance abuse among youth by giving them a suitable social environment,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP