‘People’s love will defeat conspiracies': Arvind Kejriwal's message ahead of Punjab polls

In a message ahead of Sunday's single-phase assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the love his party is receiving from the people of the state will defeat conspiracies being hatched by its rivals.

“The love being showered on AAP by Punjab's people will triumph over conspiracies our rivals are hatching against us. This time, the common man of Punjab will win,” Kejriwal said in a Twitter post.

The Delhi chief minister's tweet came a day after he was accused by former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas of supporting Khalistani separatists in the border state. This led to the ruling Congress, facing stiff challenge from the AAP, launching an all-out attack on Kejriwal, with leaders such as former party president Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi asking the Delhi CM to come clear on Vishwas' charges.

Vishwas, meanwhile, stood by his claims, saying that what he said about the AAP national convenor was true.

“I have nothing to do with politics, anyone can win or lose. Be it BJP, Congress, Akali Dal or AAP, it doesn't matter to me who wins the polls. But what I said is true. I belonged to a party that I had formed, it has been taken over by wrong people,” the poet-politician said.

Coming out in defence of its leader, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha accused Kumar Vishwas of coming out with a fake video, adding that the people of Punjab ‘will not be misled by propaganda.’

The AAP has also warned it will take legal action against anyone found disseminating these ‘malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory’ insinuations.

The counting of votes for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on March 10. The AAP has fielded its state unit chief and 2-term parliamentarian from Sagrur, Bhagwant Mann, as it chief ministerial nominee.