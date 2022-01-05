PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch new medical infrastructure in three towns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹42,750 crore, in Punjab's Ferozepur, on Wednesday. The PM will visit the city for the event that is expected to take place at 1pm, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Modi's visit to the city comes ahead of the upcoming polls in Punjab.

These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar-Una section and Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, according to the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s satellite centre in Ferozepur which will be built at a budget of ₹490.5 crore and include 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It will also house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments, along with minor and major operation theatres.

It will provide services in 10 specialities including Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, ENT and Psychiatry-Drug De-addiction, reported news agency ANI.

Apart from that, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur that will be developed at a cost of around ₹325 crore each and with a capacity of about 100 seats.

In line with the PM's vision to improve connectivity all across the country, the foundation stone of two major road corridors will be laid in Punjab. This will also be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision to enhance accessibility to major religious centres, the PMO said.

The 669-kilometre long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be developed at a total cost of about ₹39,500 crore. It will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra.

The Greenfield Expressway will connect key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the holy Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra.

The expressway will also connect key economic centres like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the three states/UTs of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section will be done at the cost of around ₹1,700 crore. It will help in improving the connectivity of religious sites at Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town (home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib).

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of developmental projects in states headed for assembly elections this year. Punjab is among those states which are scheduled to go to assembly polls this year.