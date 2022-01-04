Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates integrated terminal at Agartala airport, recalls ‘Hira’ model
The terminal, said the Prime Minister, was possible only due to ‘double engine’ government, i.e. same ruling party at the Centre and in state.
PM Modi inaugurates new integrated terminal building at Agartala airport (ANI)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura's capital, Agartala, as he arrived in the city from Imphal, the capital of the neighbouring Manipur, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of a total of 22 developmental projects.

PM Modi also launched two key initiatives on the occasion: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project 100 Mission of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Afterwards, addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his ‘Hira’ model of development for the northeastern state. “H for highway, I for internet way, R for railways and A for airways. With this new model, Tripura is today improving and increasing its connectivity,” he remarked.

PM Modi first pitched ‘Hira’ model for Tripura in February 2018, ahead of that year's assembly elections in the state. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the subsequent polls to form its maiden government here, with Biplab Deb taking oath as chief minister.

Praising Deb and the BJP government, he credited the ‘double engine’ government, i.e. the same ruling party at the Centre and in state, with improving Tripura's connectivity with the rest of the country. 

 

