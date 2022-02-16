PM’s Punjab visit: ‘No-fly zone’ in Fazilka

FAZILKA: In view of the security concerns during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abohar, the local administration has declared a “no fly zone” in Fazilka district, besides prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from February 15 to 17.

PM Modi will address a rally in Pathankot on February 16 and in Abohar on February 17.

Exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, additional district magistrate Abhijeet Kaplish said that the orders have been issued in view of emerging threats due to recent carrying of IEDs by drones.

A row erupted on Monday when Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar because areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM’s visit to the state. Channi said he is not a terrorist and Punjab is safe in Congress’ hands.

Channi was to attend a poll rally along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Hoshiarpur.

