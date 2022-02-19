Poll code: Gurdaspur accounts for 30% seizures in Punjab

Gurdaspur district topped the chart in terms of seizures made by different enforcement agencies deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check the flow of drugs, illicit liquor and unaccounted cash and gold ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

According to figures compiled by various agencies till Friday, seizures worth ₹450 crore have been made since the model code of conduct was imposed in the state on January 8. The border district of Gurdaspur alone accounts for ₹140-crore seizures, with drugs amounting to ₹136.5 crore.

Both Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Punjab Police teams seized drugs worth At ₹353 crore — nearly 80% of the total seizures — with other border districts chipping in with ₹48 crore (Fazilka), ₹34.7 crore (Ferozepur), ₹33.6 crore (Amritsar) and ₹30.5 crore (Pathankot).

When it came to illicit liquor, excise and police teams made seizures worth ₹7.1 crore in Ferozepur district, highest across the state. Ludhiana followed with ₹5.8 crore, while the state logged a total of ₹18.1-crore liquor seizures.

Amritsar, Ludhiana top gold, cash seizures

Meanwhile, the enforcement agaencies seized unaccounted gold worth ₹52.4 crore and cash worth ₹26.5 crore in violation of the poll code.

According to data shared by the ECI, the income tax teams seized precious metal worth ₹29.4 crore in Amritsar and ₹23 crore in Ludhiana, with the two districts accounting for all such seizures in the state.

Separate teams of the state police and enforcement directorate were constituted to keep surveillance on the cash flow. At ₹6 crore, Ludhiana also topped the list of unaccounted cash seizures. Meanwhile, in a single haul in Sangrur district, an ED team seized ₹4 crore cash. Even Fatehgarh Sahib recorded ₹4-crore cash seizures.

85% complaints about posters, banners

The ECI also received 15,916 complaints of various poll code violations during campaigning by parties and candidates in fray. While 3,532 complaints were found bogus, 12,364 were disposed of.

At 13,505, most complaints concerned display of election material, such as posters and banners, without the commission’s permission.

Another 182 complaints were about vehicles in convoys without permission, 118 on distribution of gifts and coupons, 81 regarding illegal display of firearms, 74 for communal speech and 61 against liquor distribution.

