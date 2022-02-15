Poll code violation: People’s love spilled on to roads, AAP’s reply to notice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in their reply to show-cause notices, issued after the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann took out road shows in Mohali and Dera Bassi last week, have claimed that it was people’s love and affection that had spilled on to roads.

The two said they were only crossing the area when people started joining them in an informal manner. On February 6, subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) of Mohali and Dera Bassi had put AAP candidates from the two assembly segments on notice for crowding during road shows taken out by Mann, even as they had taken permission for just small public meetings.

The Election Commission of India has capped the number of people allowed at political gatherings in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the road shows violated these norms and model code of conduct, it was stated.

AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh, in his reply, stated: “We were passing the area, when people who love us and Bhagwant Mann joined us informally.”

Similarly, the party’s candidate from Dera Bassi, Kuljit Randhawa, stated: “It was out of love and affection that people joined us in the road show. Also, it was Mann’s first visit to Dera Bassi after he was named the CM candidate by the AAP, and people wanted to see him.”

Earlier on January 12, the Kharar returning officer had issued a similar notice to the party after its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann held door-to-door campaigning in Khanpur area with more than five people. Later in its reply, the party claimed that Kejriwal and Mann’s team comprised only five people, but later more people from the village, who wanted to see the AAP chief, joined them.

Congress nominee gets notice

Meanwhile, Dera Bassi SDM has issued a notice to Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon for violation of the model code during campaigning in Zirakpur.

According to the notice, the Congress displayed flags and pasted publicity material on pillars without taking permission. Dhillon has been asked to file a reply within 24 hours.

Dhillon said: “I am not aware of any such notice. When we get it, we will file a reply. People who love us must have put up the posters in their localities.”

