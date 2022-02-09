Punjab assembly elections: AAP’s Mohali candidate meets ex-servicemen

Members of the Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell and United Front of Ex-Servicemen on Tuesday held a meeting with AAP party candidate Kulwant Singh and assured him their support ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

Kulwant said that it is an honour that the ex-servicemen who have guarded the borders of the country are putting their faith in AAP.

Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell and United Front of Ex-Servicemen chairman Lt Colonel S.S. Sohi (retired) said that in these Vidhan Sabha elections, the issue is not government formation, but saving Punjab from the corruption and hooliganism spread by political parties.

Micro-industries backbone of Punjab’s economy: Balbir Sidhu

Members of Mohali Small Industries Welfare Society on Tuesday held a meeting with Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu and assured him of their support in the elections.

Daljeet Kaur, wife of Congress MLA candidate Balbir Sidhu, campaigning in Mohali on Tuesday ahead of the Punjab assembly elctions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said that micro industries are the backbone of Punjab’s economy. “During the Congress rule in Punjab, we tried to solve all problems of small industries on priority,” he said. Meanwhile, Sidhu’s wife Daljeet Kaur campaigned from door to door in Phase 10.

Establish corruption-free system for industries: Vashisht

If a financially weak, corrupt and mafia-ridden Punjab is to be replaced by a new Punjab which is self-reliant and a leading state in the industrial sector, then the BJP government must be brought into power. This was stated by BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht during a programme organised by the Industrial Business Owners Association in Sector 82 on Tuesday.

Vashisht said that the Congress government has not done anything for industries, shopkeepers and traders in the last five years and industries have migrated to BJP-ruled states for the best facilities. He added that the BJP is well aware that the country can progress only if states are made self-reliant, which is why they are constantly working on creating jobs and industries in the states where they are in power.

SSM will fight for development of Punjab: Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Mohali, Ravneet Brar, slammed the Akali Dal, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party and said that these parties are fighting only for power and have nothing to do with the people of Punjab.

While campaigning in villages like Kambala and Kambali and urban areas of Phases 5,6 and 9 of Mohali constituency on Tuesday , Brar said that the leaders of these parties are trying their best to fool the people and disgruntled people from traditional parties are looking to try the third alternative.

Villages developed only during Akali govt: Sohana

Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party from Mohali, held election meetings and nukkad meetings at villages like Chaumajra, Bhagomajra, Shampur and Bakarpur on Tuesday.

Sohana said that villages of Mohali constituency have been developed only during the time of Akali government and Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has done nothing but grab village lands.

BJP will rid Dera Bassi of mafia rule: Khanna

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from Dera Bassi constituency, said that people of the area will be liberated from mafia rule as soon as the BJP comes to power. Khanna was interacting with shopkeepers and residents of various colonies at the main market of Dera Bassi on Tuesday. He said that the BJP is fully committed to free this area from the mafia rule.

Khanna assured the shopkeepers and businessmen of Dera Bassi town that the BJP always protects the interests of the business class.

Sharma has sensed his defeat : Dhillon

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, on Tuesday said that it is clear that current MLA from the constituency, SAD’s NK Sharma, has sensed his defeat and is now hitting below the belt by involving his family. Whatever he does, this time the people of the constituency are fully prepared to break his pride, he added.

Local AAP leaders join Congress in Kharar

Local Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Tuesday joined Congress in the presence of Kharar candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku. The leaders include Chander Shekhar Shukla and his supporters.

Shukla said that the AAP MLA in Kharar has failed to provide basic amenities and they have realised that only Congress can fulfil all the pending works in the constituency.

Only Akali Dal can improve infra in villages: Gill

SAD candidate from Kharar Ranjit Singh Gill on Tuesday held election rallies in Chadiala, Sohemajra, Chuharmajra and Patran villages.

While addressing a gathering at Chuhamajra, he said that the Akali government had always come up with effective schemes for the welfare of the poor and made every effort to uplift their standard of living. After the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government, the education system in villages will be upgraded, he added.