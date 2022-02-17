Punjab assembly elections: BJP releases manifesto for Mohali, lists 21 resolutions

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for Mohali, comprising 21 resolutions and a set of three ideals for the constituency’s development.

BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht released the manifesto in the presence of Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta and sports minister Sandeep Singh.

The manifesto promises to frame stringent laws to disrupt the drug supply chain in the state, a special drug prevention task force, fast-track courts to deal with the violence, harassment and oppression faced by women; drone and CCTV surveillance to check cross-border infiltration and smuggling, construction of electric fences and outposts, jobs for youngsters, flats for the underprivileged, and hostels for working women.

“To make Mohali the number-one smart city, the progressive and pragmatic manifesto will be implemented right from the go,” Vashisht said.

Calling the manifesto a roadmap to revive and develop Punjab’s economy, Gupta appealed residents to vote for the BJP to usher in development in Mohali.

The Haryana sports minister said massive infrastructure development was required to revive the Punjab economy, and the BJP would provide a stable, development-oriented government.

In the run up to polls, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met with industrialists in Mohali. He said with the coming together of the Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), industrialists will be allowed to set up solar power plants in Punjab.

“Industrialists could join hands to set up plants on cheap land anywhere in Punjab and transfer the power. This will bring down the power tariff to 10 paisa per unit,” he said.

Asserting that no state can prosper without industries, he said that after the formation of the Akali-BSP government, he would set up an exhibition centre on 300 acres in Mohali. “There is no such exhibition centre in north India, except in New Delhi.”

Badal asked the industrialists to back SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana.

Former Punjab cabinet minister and Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Sidhu addressed an election meeting at Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex, Sector 70 , where he urged the voters to join him in the dream to make Mohali the best place in the country.

“You are the best judge to compare what was promised and what was delivered. We are not fighting the poll on political bickering or accusing the opposition, we are seeking your vote on the basis of our report card,” he said. He also met people at the Balmiki Colony, Phase 6, and exhorted residents to vote for Mohali’s development.

Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu campaigning at Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex. (HT Photo)

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Ravneet Brar intensified his campaign by visiting different villages in the constituency. He also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Hansali Sahib.

Paying homage to actor Deep Sidhu, who became the face of the farmers’ protest, Brar said his death was a loss for Punjab.

“Sidhu instilled in the youth a new impetus for the victory of the farmer’s movement and for the survival of Punjab.”

He also asked the electorate to not go for the traditional parties as their corrupt practices had ruined Punjab. “I will fulfil the 11-point programme in my manifesto. The people of the Mohali constituency will be given good governance and administration. The roads and infrastructure in the constituency will rival Chandigarh.”

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, Deepinder Singh Dhillon said that SAD candidate NK Sharma was indulging in personal attacks against him as he had sensed defeat.

Talking about Dera Bassi, he said work on Sri Ram Talai beautification project had been completed and work worth ₹20 crore was to be done on the construction of the municipal office building and Mata Gujar Kaur Ji Bus Stand.

“It is time to identify pro-development candidates to stop the constituency from falling behind,” he said.

AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh said that Punjab needed an honest government to tackle the drug menace, illegal mining, eradicate corruption, promote health andeducation.

Launching an attack on his rivals, he said, “Both Akali Dal and Congress candidates are looting the people and are involved in illegal occupation of common land. Instead of promoting health and education, they are promoting alcohol vends.”

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh interacting with voters in Mohali. (HT Photo)