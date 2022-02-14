Punjab assembly elections: General observer visits election training venues in Ludhiana

General observer for Samrala, Khanna and Payal constituencies Annavi Dinesh Kumar on Sunday visited several election training venues in the respective areas, issuing necessary instructions to the election staff.

Later, Kumar also supervised the training of micro-observers in the constituencies. He gave out information relating grievances, saying any person, election candidate or representative of a political party can contact him at his personal mobile number 7347090726 or his liaison officer Moti Khan at 8837743026.

Kumar also pressed for a fair, transparent and fear-free environment, saying guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India should be adhered to strictly. He added that each polling station would be closely monitored.