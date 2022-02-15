Punjab assembly elections: Ludhiana DEO encourages voters to carry EPIC card on election day

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed use of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and 11 other alternative identity documents for the voters to present as proof on the day of voting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the EPIC, which is known as voter card in common parlance, the 11 alternate identity cards prescribed by the ECI are passport, driving licence, service identity card with photographs issued to employees by central/state government/PSU/public limited companies, passbook issued by banks or post offices having photograph, PAN card, smart card issued by registrar general and census commissioner of India under NPR, MGNREGA card, health insurance smart card issued by Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, identity cards issued by MP/MLA/MLC and aadhaar card.

The DEO, however, appealed to the voters to carry the most authentic and preferred identity card which is EPIC or voter identity card as first choice as 100% voters have already been issued their EPIC cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said bringing the authenticated voter slip along with any of these identity cards would ensure that voters do not face any sort of problem in finding their names in the voter list and allow them to exercise their franchise freely. He also encouraged voters to cast their vote.

The DEO also clarified that voter slips have been prepared to increase voter awareness, adding that photo voter slips would not be accepted as identity cards for voting.