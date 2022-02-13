Punjab assembly elections: Major parties including Congress, BJP pull out big guns in Ludhiana, others left to fend for themselves

While the mainstream parties are running well-organised campaigns for their candidates, the absence of big names and star campaigners has dampened the spirits of regional parties’ candidates.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other party leaders have already hit the campaign trail for their party candidates, as have Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, similarly, roped in big names including national leaders such as Amit Shah and Meenakshi Lekhi as well as celebrity campaigners in the form of actress Mahie Gill and WWE star wrestler the Great Khali to strengthen the campaign.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidates have also largely relied on president Sukhbir Singh Badal and national leaders including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who have led the door-to-door campaigns for them.

Candidates representing smaller parties, however, have seemingly been left to fend for themselves.

Expressing disappointment at the party’s lack of backing, Samajwadi Party’s Ludhiana (North) candidate Manju said the party leadership has failed to even arrange a four-wheeler for her campaigning.

“I am a widow and work at the local court complex here. I take care of my siblings too. Since I am leading a difficult life, I wished to work for the upliftment of the poor in my constituency, but the lack of financial resources has majorly affected my campaign,” she said.

Elaborating, Manju said she had already spent around ₹40,000 on her own and despite having sold her jewellery, still could not afford to pay for her posters and banners.

“The party should have spent the money. While posters of other candidates can be seen everywhere, I am dependent on my door-to-door campaign for which I have hired an auto rickshaw on a daily basis”, she added.

She said her campaign has further suffered because of the absence of any top party leaders.

Another female candidate from Ludhiana (North), Promila Rahlan Bani, fielded by the Uttar Pradesh-based Bahujan Mukti Party, voiced similar concerns.

Expressing displeasure at being left to fend for herself, she said “Till date, no one from the main party leadership came for the campaigning but I am staying positive and spending my resources to the best of my capacity. I am here for change and I don’t believe in revenge politics.”

Both Manju and Bani are contesting against the stalwarts including incumbent Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey, BJP’s Parveen Bansal, AAP’s Madan Lal Bagga and Lon Insaaf Party’s Randhir Singh Sivia.

Candidates representing mainstream parties, on the other hand, exuded confidence ahead of the elections.

“My national and state leadership is working really hard for me here. Many senior party leaders including Jitender Singh Tomar and Durgesh Pathak have fully supported me and I am grateful to the party for almost stamping my win here”, said Rajinder Pal Kaur, AAP candidate from Ludhiana (South).

Having garnered support from her party high command, Jasdeep of SAD also expressed confidence in winning the Khanna seat.

“After 37 years, a local candidate from Khanna is contesting here and thus people know us well and they are showering immense love. Since nothing has been done in the name of development here, people want change,” she said.

Thanking the top party leadership, she added, “My party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders are backing and the support will ensure my triumph in Khanna.”

