Punjab assembly elections: Others playing dirty politics, says Mohali MLA Sidhu

Seven families of Dhelpur village affiliated to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday joined Congress in the presence of MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu. Sidhu said he has always addressed the grievances of all sections of the society and tried to develop the entire constituency with complete impartiality.

He alleged that candidates of opposition parties in Mohali are playing dirty politics of caste and religion. He added that voters of Mohali want development and are not going to be deceived by such dirty politics.

Sohana promises to improve living conditions in colonies

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana said despite Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu winning the Mohali seat in the last three assembly elections, the poor living conditions in colonies hasn’t changed.

While addressing an election meeting at Shaheed Udham Singh Colony on Monday, he said that residents should not fall into Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s trap and put the power in the hands of the Akali-BSP alliance to see a change in the condition of these colonies.

Cong has failed to provide jobs to youth: Vashisht

BJP candidate from Mohali constituency Sanjeev Vashisht slammed Sidhu and alleged that the Congress government during its tenure has completely failed to provide employment to youth. “On the contrary, photos and videos of youngsters being beaten up by the police while seeking employment have been going viral everyday,” he added.

“Sidhu should tell the people how many youths have been employed in Mohali in the last five years. He has not worked for the benefit of anyone but himself and his family,” added Vashisht.

Aim is to make Mohali the most developed city of Punjab: Kulwant

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh on Monday said that his main aim is to make Mohali the most developed city of Punjab.

“Aam Aadmi Party always talks about the welfare and development of Punjab. The people are fed up with the previous governments, so they want to give a us a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

“The work we have done is visible to all. Wherever we go, people are joining Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers on their own,” Kulwant said.

Three election observers reach Mohali

Ahead of the assembly elections on February 20, three election observers(one for each assembly seat) reached Mohali district on Monday.

Mohammad Zubair Hashmi is the observer for Kharar assembly and will be available from 10 to 11am at PWD Rest House in Kharar to address any complaints. K Mahesh has been appointed for Mohali assembly and will be available from 10 to 11 am at room number 462 on the third floor of the district administrative complex in Sector 76. Ajay Gupta has been appointed for Dera Bassi and will also be available from 10 to 11 am at the tehsildar’s office in Dera Bassi.

District election officer Isha Kalia said, said, “We are expecting a remarkable turnout this time as we have intensified Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) activities and are reaching out to young and first-time voters.”