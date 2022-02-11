Punjab assembly elections: Scaling up industry will be SAD’s top priority, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday interacted with industrialists at the residence of Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO). He assured them that scaling up industrial growth will be his top priority once SAD comes to power.

Badal assured them that the Dhanansu focal point will be designated for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) . He added that the Akali government initiated the cycle valley project and they will ensure that it is completed within six months of formation of government.

Badal said he understands that more than 75% of the total bicycle and sewing machine industry of India operates from Ludhiana, out of which the 90% operate from mixed land use areas. He said SAD will ensure that the mixed land use areas are permanently reserved for MSMEs.

Badal said that he understands that the industry is going through a period of recession due to Covid lockdowns and assured that SAD will ensure that full enhancement fees of all focal points of Punjab are rolled back if they come into power. He added that special emphasis will be laid on infrastructure such as roads and street lights in industrial areas and electricity will be provided at ₹5 per unit. He said that focus will also be put on generation of solar power.

He said that their government brought the Mohali International Airport and Amritsar International Airport in Punjab and it will be their conscious effort to complete the Ludhiana International Airport at the earliest to ensure that Punjab has the best international air connectivity.

SAD supporter enters BJP fold

President of Arora Market Shopkeepers Association in Chaura Bazar, Sanjeev Chaudhary , and his supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday.

Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former district president of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) who had recently joined BJP, inducted him into the party fold while campaigning for BJP candidate from Ludhiana Central Gurdev Sharma Debi.

Chaudhary was playing an important role in raising the grievances of shopkeepers and traders in Chaura Bazar and surrounding area.