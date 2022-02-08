Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly elections: Supplementary randomisation of EVMs completed in all Ludhiana constituencies
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Supplementary randomisation of EVMs completed in all Ludhiana constituencies

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for all 14 constituencies of Ludhiana was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers
Representatives of political parties and general observers attending the randomisation process at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for all 14 constituencies was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers at Bachat Bhawan on Tuesday.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said 19 candidates will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Sahnewal, 18 from Payal, 17 from Ludhiana (South), 15 from Atam Nagar, 14 each from Ludhiana (East) and Samrala, 11 from Gill, 10 each from Khanna, Ludhiana (North), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, nine from Ludhiana (Central) and eight from Ludhiana (West).

He said one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM will be installed in all polling booths in 11 of the 14 constituencies, while as the number of candidates in Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal was more than 15, two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used at each polling booth here.

Stating that the elections will be held in a free and fair manner, he said the first randomisation of EVMs was done on February 6. The process ensures that no one knows in advance which machine will be allotted to a particular booth.

RELATED STORIES

A total of 175 candidates are in fray for the 14 assembly seats from Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP