Punjab assembly polls: Election symbols allotted to 175 candidates for Ludhiana’s 14 seats

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday said a total of 175 candidates would be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from 14 different constituencies of the district.

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers was on Saturday, February 5. The candidates have now been allotted election symbols.

Sahnewal will see the maximum number of candidates contesting from a single constituency, with 19 people in the fray. The constituency of Payal has the second-highest number of contesting candidates at 18, followed by 17 in Ludhiana (South), 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (East) and Samrala, 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (North), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, nine in Ludhiana (Central) and eight in Ludhiana (West) constituency.

In Khanna constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are hand to Gurkirat Singh of Indian National Congress (INC), lotus to Gurpreet Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scale to Jasdeep Kaur of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), broom to Tarunpreet Singh Sond of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), hand cart to Sukhmit Singh of Punjab Kisan Dal, spade and stoker to Karnail Singh Ikolaha of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a bucket to Parmjeet Singh Rinka of SAD (Amritsar) (SAD (A)), cot to Sukhwant Singh Tillu as independent, gift pack to Parmjeet Walia as independent, bat to Raj Kumar as independent.

In Samrala constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are broom to Jagtar Singh Diyalpura of AAP, scale to Paramjit Singh Dhillon of SAD, lotus to Ranjit Singh Gahlewal of BJP, hand to Rupinder Singh Raja Gill of INC, bicycle to Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan of Samajwadi Party (SP), gas cylinder to Major Singh of Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party (BJP), road roller to Rajinder Sharma of Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party (ASKEP), ganna kisan to Varinder Singh Sekhon of SAD (A), helicopter to Amrik Singh Dhillon, petrol pump to Avneet Singh Bagli Kalan, bat to Sandeep Singh, computer to Kamaljit Kaur, cot to Balbir Singh Rajewal and air conditioner to Labh Singh, all contesting as independents.

In Sahnewal constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are scales to Sharanjit Singh of SAD, broom to Hardeep Singh Mundian of AAP, hand to Vikram Singh Bajwa of INC, binoculars to Amritpal Singh Chhandran of SAD (A), chakki to Inder Dev Pandey of Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, telephone to Harpreet Singh Garcha of SAD (Sanyukt) (SAD (S)), arrow to Gurcharan Singh Rajput of Janta Dal (United) (RJD (U)), truck to Gurdeep Singh Kahlon of Nationalist Justice Party (NJP), letter box to Gurmeet Singh Mundian of Lok Insaf Party (LIP), schoolbag to Dalbir Singh of Peoples Party of India (Democratic) (PPI (D)), bicycle to Deepak Dhir of SP, tiller to Lakhwinder Singh of Aam Lok Party United (ALP (U)), lady purse to Surinder Pal Kaur, dosh antenna to Harjeet Singh, Gas stove to Budh Singh, saw to Bhola Singh, pot to Malwinder Singh Guron, computer to Major Singh, rubber stamp to Mohan Singh, all contesting as independent.

In Ludhiana (East) constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are hand to Sanjeev Talwar of INC, lotus to Jagmohan Sharma of BJP, broom to Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) of AAP, scales to Ranjit Singh Dhillon of SAD, truck to Sat Narayan Sah of NJP, bicycle to Suresh Singh of SP, letter box to Gurjodh Singh Gill of LIP, bucket to Jaswant Singh of SAD (A), schoolbag to Jatinder Singh of PPI (D), tiller to Narinder Pal Sidhu of AAP (U), chakki to Pardeep Singh Dhawan of Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party (ILVP), diamond to Davinder Singh Billa, table to Raman Kumar Jagdamba and cot to Rajinder Singh, all contesting as independent.

In Ludhiana (South) constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are hand to Ishwarjot Singh Cheema of INC, lotus to Satinder Pal Singh Tajpuri of BJP, scales to Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria of SAD, broom to Rajinder Pal Kaur of AAP, bicycle to Sundar Lal of SP, pressure cooker to Sumit Kumar of Right to Recall, chakki to Chail Singh Dhiman of ILVP, ship to Darshan Singh of SAD (A), tiller to Dr Devinder Singh Gill of AAP (U), truck to Paramjit Singh of NJP, schoolbag to Baljit Singh of PPI (D), letterbox to Balvinder Singh Bains of LIP, cot to Avtar Singh, brush to Sanjay Kumar, binoculars Surinder Sharma, batsman to Jasvir Singh Jassi and air-conditioner to Raj Kumar Sathi, all contesting as independent.

In Atam Nagar constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are scales to Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda of SAD, hand to Kamaljit Singh Karwal of INC, broom to Kulwant Singh Sidhu of AAP, lotus to Prem Mittal of BJP, chakki to Anil Kumar Goyal of Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, letterbox to Simarjeet Singh Bains of Lok Insaf Party, lunchbox to Kunal of Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party, schoolbag to Baljit Singh of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), bicycle to Mohinder Pal Singh of Samajwadi Party, grapes to Sukhdev Singh as independent, pencil box to Surinder Kaur Bains as independent, cot to Harkirat Singh Rana as independent, wheelbarrow to Tajinder Singh Rinku Gumbar as independent, crane to Davinder Singh (TN) Vishwakarma Ramgarhia as independent, ship to Mann Singh Raju as independent.

In Ludhiana (Central) constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are broom to Ashok Parashar Pappi of AAP, hand to Surinder Kumar Dawar of INC, lotus to Gurdev Sharma Debi of BJP, scales to Pritpal Singh Pali of SAD, bucket to Harjinder Singh of SAD (A), bicycle to Jagtar Singh of SP, chakki to Darshan Singh of ILVP, schoolbag to Adv Raminder Pal Singh of PPI (D) and gas cylinder to Jatinder Pal Singh, who is an independent.

In Ludhiana (West) constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are broom to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi of AAP, lotus to Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu of BJP, hand to Bharat Bhushan Ashu of INC, scales to Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal of SAD, bench to Anita Shah of Bahujan Mukti Party, CCTV camera to Sarbjit Kaur of Aas Punjab Party, Jatinder Kumar of ASEKP, cot to Tarun Jain Bawa and bat to Balwinder Sekhon, both contesting as independent.

In Ludhiana (North) constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are lotus to Parveen Bansal of BJP, broom to Madan Lal of AAP, hand to Rakesh Pandey of INC, scales to RD Sharma of SAD, chakki to Anil Kumar Goyal of ILVP, battery torch to Avtar Singh of PPI (D), cot to Promila Ralhan Bani of Bahujan Mukti Party, bicycle to Manju of SP, letterbox to Randhir Singh Sivia of LIP, diamond to Ramanjit Badhan contesting as independent.

In Gill constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are lotus to Sucha Ram Ladhar of BJP, hand to Kuldeep Singh Vaid of INC, broom to Jiwan Singh Sangowal of AAP, scales to Darshan Singh Shivalik of SAD, hammer, sickle and star to Balbir Singh Alamgir of CPI (M), letterbox to Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth of LIP, cot to Jaswinder Singh of Bahujan Mukti Party, tiller to Darshan Singh of AAP (U), schoolbag to Dr Brijesh Bangar of PPI (D), bat to Rinder Singh Singhpura and pot to Rajeev Kumar Lovely, both contesting as independent.

In Payal constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are elephant to Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija of BSP, ears of corn and sickle to Bhagwan Singh Somal Kheri of CPI, broom to Manwinder Singh Giaspura of AAP, hand to Lakhvir Singh of INC, telephone to Harshit Kumar Sheetal of SAD (Sanyukt), cot to Gurpreet Singh of Bahujan Mukti Party, auto rickshaw to Jagdeep Singh (R/o Sirthala village) of Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party, letterbox to Jagdeep Singh (R/o Majri village) of LIP, hand cot to Ranjit Singh Kaka of Punjab Kisan Dal, scissors to Rajdeep Kaur of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, bucket to Rampal Singh Daulatpur of SAD (A), school bag to Lakhvir Singh Lakha of PPI (D), pot to Simardeep Singh Daburji, bat to Harchand Singh, dustbin to Gurdeep Singh Kali, football player to Er Jagtar Singh Lamba, pressure cooker Advocate Prabhjot Singh, and sofa to Malkit Singh, all contesting as independent.

In Dakha, election symbols allotted to candidates are hand to Sandeep Singh Sandhu of INC, broom to Dr KNS Kang of AAP, scales to Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD, spade and stoker to Simrandeep Singh of RSP, cup and saucer to Harpreet Singh Makhu of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, schoolbag to Karamjit Singh of PPI (D), hockey and ball to Damanjit Singh Mohie of Punjab Lok Congress, tiller to Dr Devinder Singh Gill of ALP (U), Dish antenna to Jagdeep Singh Gill and bat to Neetu Chhatran Wala, both contesting as independent.

In Raikot constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are broom to Hakam Singh of AAP, hand to Kamil Amar Singh of INC, elephant to Balwinder Singh Sandhu of BSP, hand cot to Hargobind Singh of Punjab Kisan Dal, telephone to Gurpal Singh Goldy of SAD (Sanyukt), tiller to Baldev Singh of AAP (U), cot to Balvir Singh of Bahujan Mukti Party, computer to Rajpal Singh of Samajik Sangharsh Party, ganna kisan to Dr Jagtar Singh and sewing machine to Baldev Singh Sarabha, both contesting as independent.

In Jagraon constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates are broom to Sarvjit Kaur Manuke of AAP, scales to SR Kaler of SAD, lotus to Kanwar Narinder Singh of BJP, hand to Jagtar Singh of INC, binoculars Surinder Singh Sahota of Republican Party of India (Ambedkar), letterbox to Tejinder Kaur Teji Sandhu of LIP, computer to Parivar Singh Dalla of SAD (A), cot to Kuldeep Singh Dalla, bucket to Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal and rubber stamp to Parmjit Singh Sahota, all contesting as independent.

The DEO urged all political parties and candidates to follow all Election Commission of India guidelines and directions in true spirit to assure free and fair elections, adding that any violation of the model code of conduct would be met with strict action.