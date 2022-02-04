Punjab polls: Only blame game, no efforts to improve Dera Bassi’s state

With the Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab scheduled for February 20, the sad state of affairs of the Dera Bassi assembly, 20km from Chandigarh, is back in focus.

From high levels of pollution due to 300 industrial units, stray cattle menace to haphazard parking, residents are getting a raw deal. The constituency with 2.87 lakh votes has 100 villages and 15 private housing societies.

But as part of their election campaigns, candidates are only busy with allegations and counter-allegations, with nothing to show on ground.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has declared sitting MLA NK Sharma as its candidate, the Congress has fielded Deepinder Singh Dhillon, Kuljeet Singh Randhawa is contesting from AAP, the BJP has declared Sanjeev Khanna and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded Avtar Singh Jawaharpur. Sitting MLA and SAD candidate NK Sharma is blaming the Congress for not doing anything in the past five years, while the Congress is alleging that during the SAD regime, no work has been done.

Vipin Kapoor, a resident of ATS Society, Dera Bassi, said, “The entire town is in a bad shape as internal roads are damaged, besides the persistent issues of stray cattle menace, haphazard parking and waterlogging. But politicians only make false claims that, too, before the elections.”

“It is strange that leaders don’t make pollution an issue despite the fact that it concerns the lives of each one of us. It is difficult to stay in the town because of pollution,” said AK Chaudhary, an industrialist from Dera Bassi.

When questioned, MLA Sharma said, “During our rule from 2012-2017, we carried out several development works, but after 2017, no work has been carried out as the Congress was only involved in corruption.”

On the other hand, Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon said, “During the SAD-BJP rule, they failed to do any development works, but in the past five years, we worked on the infrastructure development. If voted to power again, we will complete all pending projects.”

Problems galore for Dera Bassi residents

Sewage discharge

Sewage discharge from factories flows into nearby drains polluting the groundwater, causing water contamination. There are 300 industrial units and four meat plants here.

Stray cattle menace

Stray cattle menace is a common trouble not only for commuters but also causing accidents on the national highway to Delku passing through the town.

Haphazard parking

Haphazard parking on the national highway causes great inconvenience to commuters. Around 300 commercial vehicles, including trucks, school buses, and jeeps, remain parked on the highway.

Waterlogging woes

The town sees waterlogging every year. The worst-hit areas include the Main Bazaar, the stretch in front of the municipal council office and the bus stand.

