Punjab assembly polls: Will make our youth job providers, not seekers, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial face and Dhuri candidate Bhagwant Mann claimed that the assembly polls are a fight between convent educated versus the product of government schools on Friday.

Mann addressed his last rally in Dhuri town on Friday where he is contesting against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The Sangrur MP said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who studied in a convent school, is not aware of the ground reality, and Congress leaders are in a race to defeat each other.

“They are (SAD and Congress leaders) ‘conventarian’, who studied in convent schools, but we are ‘sarkarian’, a product of government schools,” said Mann.

He alleged that the issues of Punjab are not on the agenda of Congress leaders and the Badal family captured transport business in the state.

“I promise youths, who are carrying bikes without petrol charges in my roadshows, I will return it in the form of jobs. We will make our youths job providers but not job seekers,” he said.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from the Bhadaur constituency in Barnala, also held a roadshow in Bhadaur and urged people to vote for him.

“I want to appeal to the people of the Bhadaur that I am happy because I am contesting from the segment. I am getting a huge response but I could not visit all villages. I hope you will give me a big mandate and I will stay here to develop Bhadaur,” said Channi in a video message.

Sangrur Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla, BJP nominee Arvind Khanna, AAP Barnala candidate Gurmeet Singh, SAD nominee Kulwant Singh, Congress candidate Manish Bansal, Badaur candidate Satnam Singh Rahi and SAD (S) Lehra candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa also held roadshows.

