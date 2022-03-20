Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet gives nod for 25,000 govt jobs

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday and approved filling up 25,000 posts in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the police force. Earlier in the day, 10 ministers were inducted into the Cabinet.

“As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab’s youth will be the topmost priority of AAP government,” Mann said in a video message released after chairing the Cabinet meeting.

“I am happy to announce that I have fulfilled my promises, my pen has signed in support of the unemployed,” he added.

Mann repeatedly raised the issue of unemployment during electioneering. Talking about the plight of unemployed youth, Mann had blamed previous regimes for not generating employment, which led to an exodus of talent to foreign countries.

In a pre-poll promise, Mann had said jobs in public sector would be the first decision of his government. “Mere hara pen sab to pehlan berozgaran de haq vich chalega (My first decision will be for the unemployed youth),” he had said on March 10 when his party was declared victorious in the assembly elections.

The AAP won 92 out of 117 seats in the state assembly, defeating the incumbent Congress government.

Saturday’s meeting lasted for 30 minutes, after which the chief minister met many of his colleagues at his office.

“Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police, and the remaining 15,000 would be in other departments, boards and corporations,” said a government spokesperson. “The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month,” he added.

Debutants lead Cabinet

Meanwhile, Mann inducted 10 ministers, including a woman, into his Cabinet, showing a preference for first-time legislators. Barring Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the other eight ministers have been elected to the assembly for the first time.

Dr Baljit Kaur (Malout), Harbhajan Singh (Jandiala), Dr Vijay Singla (Mansa), Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Brahm Shanker Jimpa (Hoshiarpur), and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib) are the first-time AAP legislators who have been inducted into the state cabinet.

The ministers took oath of offices at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh at Raj Bhawan. The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

