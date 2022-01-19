Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM Channi says ED raids meant to frame him for PM Modi's trip fiasco

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said his nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’ was being tortured to take his name. "They kept the courts open till 6am,” he added.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Reported by Navneet Sharma | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Wednesday attempts were being made to frame him through raids by the Enforcement Directorate because of the fiasco during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent failed trip to the poll-bound state.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre to frame him through his nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’, the chief minister said, “My nephew has been tortured to take my name. They kept the courts open till 6am.”

Calling it a planted exercise, Channi said his nephew was not even named in the 2018 case on which the ED’s latest action is based. “They are taking revenge because I stood with Punjab and people of Punjab during the Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur. This is vindictive,” he said at a press conference. “They are harassing our people and want to spoil our election,” he said.

“This is a conspiracy to suppress us. So many of our people and ministers are under pressure,” he said, while questioning the timing of the ED action.

He said SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia against whom a case had been registered under the NDPS Act and former chief minister Amarinder Singh were behind the latest ED raids.

ED officials have said around 10 crore in cash, including 8 crore from premises linked to Channi's nephew, have been seized during the raids conducted in an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations in the poll-bound border state.

punjab election
