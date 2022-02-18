Punjab Congress in-charge slams AAP, SAD

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Thursday described the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as “A” and “B” teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he claimed was trying to “divide” the people on the lines of religion by misleading them.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhary alleged that the BJP had always indulged in false propaganda. “The Congress uses the government powers to help the common people of the country, while the BJP uses the power of the seat to divide people by spreading false propaganda,” he added.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and Punjab Congress election media in-charge Pawan Khera were also present.

Srinivas highlighted the problems faced by migrants in Delhi during the pandemic and said that the AAP and the BJP had failed to manage the situation.

AAP no challenge for Congress: Rawat

Former Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat said the AAP was not in a position to pose any challenge to the Congress in Punjab.

He said the people of state had seen the AAP fall apart after they made it the principal opposition with 20 seats in its first assembly elections in Punjab in 2017.

“They want peace and tranquillity in the border state and a stable government, but that is only possible when there is stability in the party,” the former Uttarakhand CM said. Rawat said that Punjabis would not like to experiment with the AAP and prefer the Congress instead. “Only the Congress can take everyone along and give a stable government,” he added.