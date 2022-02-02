Punjab polls: AAP govt will serve all sections of society, says Kulwant

AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh on Tuesday conducted door-to-door campaign at Silvi Park, Phase 10, Jagatpura, TDI and Phase 11.

During his visits, Kulwant said the AAP will serve the citizens, be it day or night, and will work for all sections and sectors of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said AAP government in Punjab will ensure all-around development of Mohali and residents can contact him or any of his team members any time for development works and problems in the constituency.

BJP candidate meets Mohali traders

BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht campaigned in Mohali’s Phase 9 market, where he shared Narendra Modi-led central government’s achievements and agendas for the betterment of the industry and people at large.

Vashisht said the younger generation desired a change in the government, and will choose the BJP for better coordination between the Centre and the state.

BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht campaigning in Mohali’s Phase 9 market on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Managed Mohali’s traffic congestion problems: Balbir Sidhu

Despite the city’s large-scale expansion over the years, he had managed the traffic congestion problems effectively, Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday.

He said during his tenure as Mohali MLA, he chalked out a concrete plan to rid Mohali of the ever-increasing traffic problems. To check fatal road accidents due to stray cattle, especially during night, a cow shed was also set up on 10 acres in Balongi village, the sitting MLA said.

Congress’ Mohali candidate and sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu campaigning in the city on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Congress MLA ignored villages’

Campaigning in Thaska and Manana villages, Parvinder Singh Sohana, Mohali candidate for the SAD-BSP alliance, lashed out at Balbir Singh Sidhu for false claims of development.

He said contrary to Sidhu’s claims, Mohali had seen no development in the past five years. “The condition of link roads in villages is still poor. Just before elections, they have laid the foundation stone of small roads and other minor works in villages to collect votes,” he alleged. Earlier, he apprised the residents of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vision for Punjab.

Former SAD sarpanch joins Congress

Former SAD sarpanch of Kheri Jattan village and president of Youth Akali Dal, Handesra circle, Atinder Singh, along with his supporters, joined the Congress in Dera Bassi on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Party’s Dera Bassi candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon assured them due respect in the party.

On the occasion, Dhillon said he had served the constituency wholeheartedly and people had also given him love. Therefore, they should vote for the Congress in the upcoming elections.

‘BJP will construct flyover in Baltana’

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP’s candidate from Dera Bassi, said despite development packages being announced by the BJP-led central government, Punjab was not getting any benefit. “The people of Punjab will get the benefits of all schemes once the BJP forms government in Punjab,” he said while interacting with people in Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana.

He assured that a flyover in Baltana will also come up on priority once the BJP was voted to power. He also met people in Peer Muchalla’s Aastha City Home Society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}