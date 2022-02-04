Punjab polls: AAP slams Cong for ignoring Jakhar

Chandigarh : Accusing the Congress of doing politics on the basis of caste-religion, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the biggest of this was party leader Sunil Jakhar who even after having the support of 42 MLAs was not appointed as the chief minister just because he is Hindu.

Reacting to Jakhar’s statement about the chief minister’s selection four months ago, Chadha said the Congress is also conspiring to divide the people on the basis of caste and religion by giving religious color to the politics of Punjab. “It is very shameful that Congress expelled Jakhar from the CM race just because he is Hindu and appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as their CM with the support of only 2 MLAs,” he alleged at a press conference.

Claiming that Congress is only using Jakhar’s name for Hindu votes, Raghav Chadha said when Jakhar is not in the race for the chief minister’s post, why his photo is on the Congress’s hoardings along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi.